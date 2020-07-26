| 17.6°C Dublin

Manchester United qualify for Champions League while Watford and Bournemouth are relegated

Manchester United have confirmed their place in next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men knew a point would be enough to complete an impressive push for a place at Europe's top table but came away with all three thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty after 71 minutes.

They will be joined in the Champions League by Chelsea, who saw off Wolves 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

At the other end of the table, Watford and Bournemouth are both relegated and Aston Villa stay up.

More to follow...

