Manchester United name second string team for sold-out friendly at Aviva Stadium in Dublin

The Manchester United team before the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

Many Irish supporters voiced their anger on social media yesterday after the United boss named a first-choice eleven for the win over Lens at Old Trafford, a friendly which was announced three weeks after the Lansdowne Road clash.

While the likes of new signings Andre Onana and Mason Mount started yesterday, as well as captain Bruno Fernandes and England forward Marcus Rashford, none have been named in the squad today, with ten Hag opting for a second-string side for the Dublin clash.

Second choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton starts, while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are named in defence.

Former Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen partners Donny van de Beek and 18-year-old Daniel Gore in midfield, while there is a start for winger Jadon Sancho, who played the final 22 minutes yesterday.

Manchester United team to play Atheltic Bilbao: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Fernandez; Van de Beek, Eriksen; Pellistri, Gore, Forson; Sancho.

Substitutes: Kovar, Wooster, Evans, Jurado, Collyer, Hannibal, Emeran, Hugill.