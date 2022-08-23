Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag names one key aspect he expects from new signing Casemiro

New Manchester United signing Casemiro waves to fans before the match against Liverpool at Old Trafford. Photo: Reuters

New Manchester United signing Casemiro will help the club continue to improve with his leadership skills, says Erik ten Hag.

United confirmed the signing of the Brazilian just before kick-off on Monday evening, having paraded him in front of fans at Old Trafford.

Casemiro, who has enjoyed a glittering career at the Bernabeu - winning five Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles after joining in 2013 - has moved for £70m, signing a deal until 2026 with the option of an extra year.

And Ten Hag will be looking to his new signing to bring that experience of winning to the club.

"We were talking about leadership, today we had leadership on the pitch, he is one as well," Ten Hag told Sky Sports.

"He knows the game, he knows how to win, in his career he has won so many trophies and it is important to have that in the team.

"[Raphael] Varane has it, Casemiro is another one, [Cristiano] Ronaldo has it, so you need some and it is like guidance for young players who didn't achieve now the trophies because that is what we want to achieve, so I am hoping their presence will be a huge stimulation for the rest."

Read More

© Evening Standard