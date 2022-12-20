Manchester United leave ‘no stone unturned’ to avoid World Cup hangover

Manchester United's Raphael Varane is set to get more time off after France's defeat in Sunday's World Cup final. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag is using a team of specialist mind coaches in an attempt to limit the threat of Manchester United’s World Cup players suffering any mental hangover from the tournament.

The United manager has enlisted Dutch company Talent Academy Group in an effort to smooth his players’ emotional recovery and reintegrate them swiftly given the imminent return of domestic football in England.

Rainier Koers, a senior performance coach with TAG, even attended United’s winter training camp in Spain this month to start familiarising himself with the squad.

Ten Hag is also understood to have been consulting executives and experts from Tour de France cycling teams for advice on optimum sleep patterns and nutrition as he leaves “no stone unturned” in his efforts to ensure United bounce back strongly after the World Cup hiatus. United are back in action against Burnley in the Carabao Cup tomorrow, six days before they resume their Premier League campaign at home to Nottingham Forest.

With players returning from Qatar in different frames of mind, Ten Hag has drafted in experts to help him navigate the emotional transition facing players under pressure to refocus quickly.

Read More

Centre-halves Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are not expected to return to Manchester until next week following their involvement in Sunday’s final between Argentina and France, and they face arguably the toughest adjustment of any of the club’s 15 World Cup representatives.

United have generally awarded each of their World Cup representatives a week off, so Martinez and Varane look set to miss the Forest game in addition to Burnley.

It means captain Harry Maguire, who rediscovered his form and confidence with England in Qatar, is likely to partner Victor Lindelof in central defence against Forest. Maguire was one of 10 United players to taste defeat in the quarter-finals – the club had a further three players, including Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who exited at the group stage. ​

Koers, who describes himself as a life coach, worked with many of United’s non-World Cup representatives in Spain. In addition to now assisting United’s World Cup players, it remains to be seen if Koers and his colleagues at TAG do any work with Jadon Sancho.

Having been omitted from England’s World Cup squad, Sancho has been training with coaches in the Netherlands trusted by Ten Hag, who said the winger would not return until he was physically and mentally ready to play.

In addition to Martinez, Varane, Maguire and Eriksen, United had Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Facundo Pellistri in Qatar in addition to loanees Alex Telles and Hannibal Mejbri.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]