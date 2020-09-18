Close

'Manchester United have invested £50 million in Wan-Bissaka, so rather than change him, they have to work with him'

Ahead of the full-back’s return to Crystal Palace, Reds legend Gary Neville insists the club's focus should be on his role as a defender

Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets past Sheffield United's Enda Stevens to deliver a cross to set up Manchester United's second goal. Photo: Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA Wire Expand

David Sneyd

Gary Neville didn’t feel the need to come up for air once he dived in and got into the flow of his robust defence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It doesn’t take much to get Neville exercised, so when it was suggested that Manchester United’s £50 million right-back needs to improve in the attacking third of the pitch – after a solid debut campaign – the man who occupied that same space at Old Trafford for the guts of 18 seasons grimaced on the other end of the Zoom call.

“You say that, but…” Neville began, pausing for the only time as he went on to deliver an almost 600-word assessment of Wan-Bissaka’s performances, and his expectations for the season ahead.

