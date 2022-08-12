Manchester United have gambled everything on Frenkie de Jong but what if he doesn’t sign?

One thing is clear in a confusing summer for Manchester United: Frenkie de Jong has been the No 1 transfer target for Erik ten Hag since he became manager. And that was almost 100 days ago.

The easy bit was agreeing a transfer fee with Barcelona: €75million (£63m) with €10m in add-ons for the 25-year-old midfielder, who Ten Hag coached at Ajax and who he regards as a unique talent.

So unique, in fact, that De Jong remains the one that the United manager wants, even though there is a huge and – so far – insurmountable problem. The Dutch international simply does not want to join United.

Not just that. De Jong does not want to leave Barcelona, his ideal club, the one he dreamt of joining as a kid and where he and his partner, Mikky Kiemeney, are happily settled.

A representative for Chelsea spoke to Barcelona last week about De Jong, but they received so little encouragement from the player that they have not even submitted a bid, even though they can match United’s deal and can offer Champions League football.

And all this despite the fact that Barcelona do not want De Jong. Indeed, they are actively trying to drive him out, with the effect that fans are now openly jeering him, even as he drives his car down local streets.

De Jong is owed £17m (€20m) in deferred wages, a hangover from the Covid pandemic, which Barca are demanding he give up. There is also a disputed allegation that the contract he signed with the club in 2020 – under previous president Josep

Bartomeu, and which accounted for the deferral while extending his deal to 2026 – is illegal.

Barcelona, it appears, want De Jong to revert to the terms – essentially the lower wages – he agreed when he first moved to the club from Ajax in 2019.

If he does not, they will struggle to comply with La Liga’s financial controls unless they sell him. And all this as the Spanish league season gets under way this weekend.

It is against this backdrop that United wait and take a calculated – but very risky – gamble. Ten Hag wants De Jong and has not wavered in that regard. He also wanted Ajax winger Antony but because of the De Jong price, and the large chunk ring-fenced from United’s transfer budget to protect the possibility of it going through, that deal is not happening.

While Ten Hag got defender Lisandro Martinez, also from Ajax, for €55m (£46m), Christian Eriksen on a free and Tyrell Malacia for up to €17m (£14m) it simply cannot be argued that it has been a successful window for United.

Ideally, they want three new players before it closes: De Jong, Adrien Rabiot and a forward. If De Jong signs it may mean they will not proceed with Cody Gakpo, as the PSV Eindhoven attacker could prove too expensive at around €40m (£34m). But they need to find someone – hence the bid for Marko Arnautovic, subsequently dropped following a fan backlash and Bologna upping their asking price.

It is a tightrope walk for United’s embattled executives. They could wait for De Jong, trying again in January or even next summer. After all, they waited a year to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

But that would place them under even greater pressure now, especially as they appear to have a weaker squad than they did in the last campaign when they finished sixth. Do they have that time? Can they carry on with what they have got or should they accept defeat with De Jong and re-allocate that money with bids for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who would cost around €50m (£42m), and making a push for Gakpo?

Intermediaries are waiting to hear if United want to finally move for Milinkovic-Savic, having been linked to the 27-year-old Serbian for the past three years, but so far no decision has been made. The dilemma is obvious, and not helped by the fact that there is a niggling concern that if they do not try and push through a deal for De Jong now, Chelsea could entice him instead.

United will dispute it, but there is also concern that the club is handing over too much control of its transfer business to Ten Hag. They will argue that it is being overseen by football director, John Murtough, but already there have been murmurings that he is not up to the role, and that United’s recruitment is not good enough.

United are also acutely aware that the De Jong saga is inviting parallels with their embarrassing, ill-fated pursuit of Cesc Fabregas in the summer after Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and David Moyes took over. Ultimately, Fabregas stayed at Barcelona before joining Chelsea the following year, while United desperately scrambled around and eventually settled on the ill-fated signing of Marouane Fellaini.

Murtough has flown to Turin to try and close the Rabiot deal, although sources say there is still a long way to go to conclude negotiations over personal terms.

But the fact he has travelled to meet Rabiot’s mother and representative, Veronique, means there is more of a chance of it happening, given she was adamant she would not deal with agents and intermediaries.

Despite her fierce reputation, signing Rabiot may prove to be the least of United’s worries as they go into the final three weeks of the transfer window.

