‘Manchester United have a plan in place, whether that is with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or without Ole’ – Wayne Rooney

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still manager of Manchester United and his players must take the blame for the club's woes, according to Wayne Rooney. Photo: Getty Images

Manchester United legend and current Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is convinced that the Old Trafford hierarchy have a plan for the manager’s job at the Premier League giants and that it may not include Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rooney, United’s all-time record goal-scorer, lambasted the Red Devils players’ lack of effort in their 0-5 humiliation by Liverpool last weekend, but did not go as far to defend his former team-mate Solskjaer.

The Norwegian is still in control for now, and Rooney believes those in charge at United will be assessing how best the club move forward.

"I am sure whatever decision they make they will feel it is the right decision,” Rooney said.

“What I know is you can't just bow down to what the press want or what the fans want, there is a plan in place, I am sure Manchester United have a plan in place, whether that is with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or without Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“They will come out and speak on that or they will make decisions on that at the right time, I am sure.

“They are very educated people at the top of Manchester United and I am sure they will be looking at everything to see how they move forward in the near future whether that is with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or without.”

Solskjaer is clinging on ahead of games against Tottenham, Atalanta and Manchester City that may determine his fate. While Rooney gave only a lukewarm assessment of his former team-mate, he was in no doubt who should take the majority of the blame.

"The players have to question themselves and look at themselves. It’s too easy for the manager to take all the stick when those players are being paid a lot of money to do the job and I don’t think they’re doing it well enough.

“There is a big responsibility on those players. They are world-class players, international players and a club like Manchester United need more. Those players need to feel hurt when they lose games.

“There are high demands at that club, high pressure, and I’m seeing too many players not willing to run back, not willing to defend, not willing to put everything on the line and that’s not acceptable. Are you telling me that’s the manager’s fault or the players’ fault? I don’t know.”

Rooney is dealing with a different type of pressure with the Rams, with the club at the foot of the Championship table following their points deduction.

However, they host Blackburn this weekend on the back of a five-match unbeaten run and are only six points short of safety.