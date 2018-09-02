Sport Premier League

Manchester United fans fly anti Ed Woodward banner over Turf Moor ahead of clash against Burnley

Plane banner referencing Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward flown over the stadium before the match

A group of fans have called for Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to leave in a plane banner flown over Turf Moor.

Initial plans for a flyover against Tottenham on Monday fell by the wayside, meaning Sunday's Premier League encounter at Burnley was instead used for the protest.

"Ed Woodward a specialist in failure" read the banner flown overhead just before kick-off as frustration was expressed at the executive vice-chairman's running of the club.

Using a comment that Jose Mourinho aimed at former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, it could also be perceived as backing of the under-fire United boss given he did not make the summer improvements he had hoped for.

United fans cobbled together to call for David Moyes to leave during a plane flyover in March 2014.

