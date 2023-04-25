Manchester United eyeing up early move for Harry Kane

Manchester United have started to make attempts to find out what it will take to sign Harry Kane with expectation increasing that the striker will not sign a new Tottenham contract this summer.

United’s due diligence over what his price tag might be and how to handle negotiations with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has already begun.

The prospect of United making a serious offer for Kane is a nightmare for Levy, who looks to be faced with the decision of whether to sell Tottenham’s star player this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

United are Tottenham’s next opponents on Thursday, when Levy might receive the most hostile atmosphere he has ever experienced from furious fans over his running of the club.

Kane’s contract will have 12 months remaining on it at the end of this season, and, while his advisers have not commented on his situation, Tottenham sources believe there is currently little chance of the striker recommitting himself to Spurs this summer.

United are well aware of how difficult Levy will be to negotiate with over Kane. That is why United have started work now to try to establish the best way to make an early move for Kane and give themselves time to switch to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen if Levy digs his heels in.