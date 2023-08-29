Manchester United eye Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to solve their central midfield crisis

United have been offered the chance to open talks over Hojbjerg, who Tottenham are willing to sell before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Atletico Madrid had a bid of £30million accepted earlier in the summer for the 28-year-old, but the move collapsed after a failure to agree personal terms.

The Danish international recently also turned down the chance to join the Saudi Pro-League despite being offered a highly lucrative salary package of £45m net of tax over the term of his contract.

Hojbjerg joined Spurs on a five-year deal for £15m from Southampton in 2020, when he became Jose Mourinho’s first summer signing, and has been a key senior player up until this season.

He has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League under new head coach Ange Postecoglou, who has preferred a pairing of Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr.

It remains to be seen whether United progress talks, although their manager Erik ten Hag has been urging them to sign another central midfielder.

However, it also appears that United need to raise funds through sales. Sources close to Bayern Munich have played down suggestions that head coach Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign Scott McTominay, who can leave United if an appropriate fee is offered. United have quoted £45m to interested clubs for the Scot but will have to accept less.

Instead, Tuchel’s priority is to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on a permanent deal rather than a loan, with negotiations progressing for the 24-year-old.

Talks have taken place at United to sign Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, who has appeared to be their top target, but an offer has not been made as of yet, which suggests money needs to be brought into Old Trafford first.

Indeed, Amrabat’s representatives have grown frustrated at the lack of progress and are considering their options. Fiorentina appear to have taken the decision not to play the 27-year-old Moroccan international until the transfer window has closed.

Atletico have also shown interest in Amrabat, but he has made it clear he prefers a move to the Premier League.

United have struggled in midfield since the start of the campaign and suffered a blow with new signing Mason Mount ruled out injured for three to five more weeks after damaging his hamstring.

United’s plans have also been complicated by an injury to Luke Shaw, which has left looking for an emergency left-back. Marc Cucurella, Marcos Alonso and Sergio Reguilon are on their target list.