Manchester United delay announcement on future of Mason Greenwood

Manchester United are no longer planning to announce a decision on Mason Greenwood’s future before their season gets under way, it is understood.

The 21-year-old has been suspended by the Old Trafford club since January 30, 2022, over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood was facing charges including attempted rape and assault until the Crown Prosecution Service announced six months ago that the case had been discontinued.

The forward has remained suspended by United throughout this period and the club had planned to announce the outcome of their internal investigation before their season starts.

But is is understood that United will no longer be announcing their decision before Monday’s Premier League clash with Wolves at Old Trafford.

The club are entering into a consultation phase off the back of their investigation process, engaging directly with key stakeholders to explain their decision making and hear feedback.

Partners and fans are among those stakeholders as are the United women’s team, who have a number of players at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

A group of United fans announced on Friday that they planned to protest against the prospect of Greenwood’s return ahead of the Wolves match at Old Trafford.

Academy graduate Greenwood has scored 35 goals in 129 matches for the club, with his last appearance coming on January 22, 2022.