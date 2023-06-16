Manchester United decide to opt out of Harry Kane summer transfer saga

Manchester United have decided Harry Kane is not an option for them in their summer search for a striker.

United have had a £40million offer for Mason Mount rejected by Chelsea as they look to bolster their midfield.

But they have decided not to enter the bidding for Kane, even though manager Erik ten Hag’s top target this summer is a centre-forward and the Dutchman is one of the England captain’s admirers at Old Trafford.

Kane, who has one year left on his contract at Tottenham and has shown no signs so far of committing to an extended deal, could be available on a free transfer in 2024, whereas he would still command a sizeable fee this summer.

United are wary of dealing with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who would prefer not to sell Kane to a Premier League rival.

They are conscious that Manchester City spent much of the summer of 2021 pursuing Kane, only for Spurs to refuse to sell him, and do not want a wasted transfer window if there is a repeat scenario.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in Kane as they look for a successor to Karim Benzema, though Kylian Mbappe’s possible availability could complicate that.

Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last season whereas United’s specialist strikers only got seven between them – Anthony Martial with six, Cristiano Ronaldo one and Wout Weghorst none – with only Marcus Rashford of Ten Hag’s players in double figures.