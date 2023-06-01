Manchester United ‘closing in’ on Mason Mount as Gary Neville hits out at Glazers over sale process

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to seal a first major signing of the summer transfer window, with the club's owners set to back manager Erik ten Hag’s spending spree despite their failure to sanction a takeover for the Old Trafford club.

The Glazer family are still considering their options after the latest round of bidding to buy the club, with Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani the two primary contenders to take over.

The delay in the process has fuelled rumours that a full sale of the club may not go through, but Ten Hag appears to be confident that will not affect his hopes of making marquee signings ahead of next season.

Now it has been widely reported that United have agreed personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who looks set to leave the Stamford Bridge club after falling out of favour in recent months.

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to trim down his inflated squad as he prepares to reboot the club after a disastrous season, with Mount appearing to be one of the names set to leave.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at the Glazer family for stalling over a sale of the club, as he suggested they are planning to retain some influence at Old Trafford.

"Plainly obvious the Glazer family aren’t going to announce anything on the ownership until the season is closed!” declared Neville on Twitter.

"They’ve been spinning it out unprofessionally for weeks and months now. They know fan protests would have been more significant than they already have if matches were still being played and the end result of the sale process is unpopular.

"Basically any family members staying in would be deemed unacceptable by all fans. Is this why they’re holding off?”