Manchester United close in on Jadon Sancho deal as Dortmund set €90 million price tag and July 23 deadline

Jadon Sancho during an England training session. The 21-year-old could become Manchester United's big summer signing. Credit: Getty

Manchester United have had an opening bid rejected for Jadon Sancho, who has revealed discussing the potential move with his England team-mates.

Borussia Dortmund have turned down around £60m plus add-ons, and are holding out for a deal starting at £77.5m.

They’ve also set a deadline of July 23 for a deal to be completed before they start their pre-season camp.

United are expected to step up their attempts to sign the 21-year-old, a year after they failed to strike a deal with the German club.

Sancho has been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s primary target this summer for the wide-forward position he has been wanting to fill in the last two seasons.

Sancho has been on England duty ahead of the European Championship, where a move to United has been discussed.

“Of course, all the boys have a lot of questions,” Sancho said.

“I feel like that’s with a lot of players because we’re all such great young talents, and when you do well speculation is always going to come around. I just tell the boys, ‘look, I’m just focused on football at the moment’ and we just focus on the Euros, step by step.”

Sancho has remained in Solskjaer’s thinking in the season after Dortmund’s asking price of £108m was not met by a bidder, or lowered by the Bundesliga club.

Sancho says he will block out the distraction of a Premier League return during the Euros, with Dortmund not expecting a deal to be completed during the tournament.

“There’s always going to be speculation, especially when you do well. It’s just how you handle that on the pitch and just keep doing what you’re doing,” said the former Manchester City starlet. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)





