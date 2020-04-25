Manchester United chief warns of financial challenges as lower leagues English clubs consider voiding season

The financial structure of English soccer is being stretched to breaking point amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with several Football League club owners now openly promoting the option of cancelling the current season.

While Premier League chiefs have been given permission by the UK government to explore the logistics of resuming behind-closed-doors matches as early as June in a bid to protect the £762m of broadcast revenue that may not be paid unless the final 92 matches of the season are played, some owners of lower league clubs are not convinced they can justify playing the remaining games of their season without fans in attendance.

The Football League remain committed to finishing the season, yet several League One and League Two owners have expressed a desire to declare the current campaign 'null and void', as they believe they can only return to action when paying spectators to return through their turnstiles.

Peterborough United's Irish chairman Darragh MacAnthony is a vocal opponent of this proposal, as he argues the cost of cancelling the campaign will add to losses already incurred by clubs.

"If we void the season, we are talking about refunds of £80,000 to £100,000 to season ticket holders and then we will have issues with sponsors wanting money back," says the owner of the League One club. "That could be up to another £150,000 and it means we are all going to have a void bill.

"It is shooting yourself in the foot and I just can't see why we would do that. People will be going back to work next month, so why can't football do that same? I don't understand it.

"Right now, our income streams are lower than ever as we have all cut costs, but the real problems will kick in for clubs in July and August if we are not playing matches and if fans still cannot attend games. That is when clubs will need additional financial support."

The Sky Sports TV deal that helps to fund Football League clubs may not be paid in full if matches are not resumed, with the financial woes in the lower league replicated by top tier clubs.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has admitted the game will be shaken by the fall-out from the current financial crisis for some time to come.

"Nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of the challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be 'business as usual' for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer," Woodward said at a United fans' forum on Friday.

"As ever, our priority is the success of the team, but we need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality.

"We are eager to see the team return to the field as soon as we are advised it is safe to do so, hopefully to complete a season which still held so much promise for us in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup when it was suspended.

"We are in constant dialogue with our governing bodies about when and how that will happen and we will continue to engage with this Forum to keep fans consulted.

"And while it may be that games need to be played behind closed doors in the shorter term, we all recognise that football will not be fully back to normal until supporters are once again in attendance."

All eyes will now fall on Germany's attempts to resume their top-flight season on May 9, with the strict criteria set up by a Bundesliga task force set to be put to the test when the games get underway.

The German plan includes a limit of 330 people in attendance at each match, with the stadiums divided into three areas and only the 22 players, 18 bench players, five referees and around 53 others permitted inside what has been classified as the 'inner section'.

