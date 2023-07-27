Manchester United cease interest in Harry Kane to pursue €60m Danish ace Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has played fewer than 90 senior matches in Denmark, Austria and Italy and managed just nine goals in Serie A last season. Photo: Getty

Manchester United are confident Erik ten Hag can fulfil Rasmus Hojlund’s full potential as they prepare to gamble on the young striker rather than move for Harry Kane – despite interest from PSG for the Danish international.

Talks with Atalanta over Hojlund are advancing, with United quietly optimistic they can strike a deal with the Italian club in time for their opening game of the new Premier League season, against Wolves at Old Trafford on August 14.

United are proposing a total package worth €60m (£51.4m), with €50m (£42.8m) payable upfront and a further €10m (£8.6m) in add-ons. Atalanta want more but United hope to reach a compromise and are clear they will not pay more than €60m for the 20-year-old.

Atalanta are thought to be closing in on an agreement with Almeria for striker El Bilal Toure as a replacement for Hojlund in a signal they are gearing up to sell the Dane.

United’s move for Hojlund will be seen as a risk by many, particularly when Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been told by the club’s former owner Joe Lewis to sell Kane if he cannot persuade the England captain to sign a new contract.

Hojlund has played fewer than 90 senior matches in Denmark, Austria and Italy and managed just nine goals in Serie A last season.

United are thought to be aware of the risks but believe Hojlund offers plenty of promise, has a strong work ethic and good character and would back Ten Hag’s skills as a coach to bring out the best in the youngster.

There is also a feeling that Ten Hag could start Marcus Rashford on occasion up front given Hojlund’s inexperience if required. Anthony Martial is working his way back to fitness and will be another option available to Ten Hag, assuming he is not sold in this transfer window.

Unlike any move for Kane, United would not have to sell to buy Hojlund but the club are expected to fetch enough through sales before the close of the window that a bid for the €115m-rated Tottenham striker would not have been totally beyond reach.

As things stand, though, Bayern Munich have a free run at Kane with United having seemingly resolved that they do not want to become embroiled in a stand-off with Levy.

Ten Hag admitted after United’s 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid at the NRG Stadium in Houston in the early hours of Thursday, when his side again failed to convert chances, that he needed “more players capable one-on-one”.

Asked if he could get a striker in before the Wolves game, the United manager said it was “always difficult to see”.