Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham will be looking to take advantage of the shaky start that Manchester United have made to the season after their 3-2 loss to Brighton.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho rings the changes for Tottenham test at Old Trafford

Spurs, have had a promising start to the Premier League with convincing wins at Newcastle and against Fulham, and will be boosted by a first goal for Harry Kane in August.

Pochettino, who was unable to make any signings in the summer transfer window, seems quietly confident that the depth and ability he has in is squad is enough to up a serious challenge for the title this season.

Jose Mourinho's United side have made minor reinforcements adding Brazilian Fred for £53m and young Portuguese right-back Dalot for £20m. These signings are the only additions after a pretty disappointing transfer window for United and chairman Ed Woodward.

Hugo Lloris captains Tottenham days after being charged with drink driving.

The France captain apologised "wholeheartedly" for his actions on Friday and started at Old Trafford, where Mousa Dembele and Danny Rose came into the side.

Nemanja Matic was one of six United alterations on Monday, with MUTV confirming the defensive midfielder would form part of a back three.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Shaw; Matic, Herrera; Fred, Pogba, Lingard; Lukaku

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Dele, Kane.

