Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hails character of his side after bouncing back from ‘stupid’ goal in Dublin

Despite many supporters expecting to see a few star names when they purchased tickets for the Lansdowne Road friendly, Ten Hag made 11 changes from the side that defeated Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Lens friendly was only announced three weeks after the Dublin clash was confirmed, and after Ten Hag named a near-on full strength side yesterday, many Irish fans voiced their frustration that they wouldn’t get to see the big names they had been expecting.

Nico Williams put the La Liga outfit in front on the half-hour mark after Harry Maguire’s error allowed the Spaniard to finish into the bottom corner.

Remarkably, Maguire was booed three times in the aftermath of the mistake, although the jeers did turn into supportive applause eventually.

Facundo Pellistri struck the leveller with the last kick of the game and the United boss paid tribute to the second-string side for coming back after conceding a ‘stupid’ goal in the first half.

“We don’t give up. We fight until the end. Finally, we got the equaliser and I thought it was justified,” Ten Hag told MUTV after the Aviva Stadium clash.

“We wanted a good result, to finish the pre-season well. We gave a stupid goal (away) and went down. It was a giveaway, but as a team we showed character and that’s what we need for the season.

“It was a good drill, I would say. When you have the opportunity in pre-season, you have to take that opportunity when you are playing against 10.”

Ten Hag also hailed academy boys Alvaro Fernandez, Daniel Gore and Omari Forson, who all earned starts in Dublin and will be looking to earn their first competitive appearances in the upcoming campaign.

“They deserve it, otherwise we don’t line them up,” added the 53-year-old, following United’s third trip to the Aviva and first since 2017.

“Of course, when you start pre-season, we have to give them an opportunity but then they have to take it. They are brave and that is what I like. Be brave, play football and show yourself.

"If you want to play in the first team, you have to take responsibility in and out of possession and that’s what those guys are doing. I’m happy with their development. It’s games like this one, Dortmund, we had that game against Wrexham, it’s so valuable for their development for young players. From those games, they learn and improve a lot.

“In one weekend, two times we are losing but you see this team has character and that’s what you need in a season. Sometimes you are down and then you have to show resilience and especially in such moments you need determination. We have shown that this weekend. It was a good weekend for us.”

United begin the new Premier League campaign at home to Matt Doherty's Wolves on Monday August 14.