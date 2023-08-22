Manchester United blow as Mason Mount set for stint on sidelines with injury

Mason Mount is set to miss Manchester United’s Premier League clashes with Nottingham Forest and Arsenal due to injury.

The summer signing picked up a “small complaint” during United’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham on Saturday and is expected to be “out until the international break next month”, the club have announced.

Mount joined from Chelsea in the summer for £60million and has started both of the club’s Premier League games this season.

The England international’s fellow outfield summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has not featured yet this campaign due to a back injury.

Erik ten Hag’s side host Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon before travelling to Arsenal the following weekend in their final fixture ahead of the international break.