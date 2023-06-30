Manchester United block Tom Heaton’s Luton Town move as David De Gea nears his exit

Erik ten Hag has blocked a move for second-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton to newly promoted Luton Town – where he would have been the club’s No 1 – as the fallout from the club’s goalkeeper crisis continues.

The United manager has told Heaton (37) that he will not be allowed to depart despite the veteran asking to leave in order to be a Premier League regular. It follows United’s decision to withdraw their contract offer to David De Gea (32), who is now out of contract this week.

The club face the prospect of going into the new season with Heaton as their No 1. United’s other first team squad goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, has had surgery on a thigh injury sustained in January. Although he is hopeful of a prompt return that is by no means guaranteed.

Amid other targets, United are looking for a new goalkeeper. One candidate is Andre Onana, who played under Ten Hag at Ajax and joined Inter Milan last year.