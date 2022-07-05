Holland defender Tyrell Malacia has completed his move from Feyenoord to Manchester United after signing a four-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The 22-year-old full-back, who has been capped five times by his country, is the first signing of new boss Erik ten Hag’s reign.

A statement on United’s official website said: “Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Tyrell Malacia has joined the club, signing a contract until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year.

“The Dutch defender made 136 career appearances for Feyenoord and has represented his country at every level from the Under-16s to the senior team, with five full international caps to his name.”

Malacia said: “It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager leading us.

“I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt.

“I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family. None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success.”

Malacia had looked set to join Ligue 1 Lyon but United managed to snatch him from their grasp in a deal understood to amount to 15million euros (£12.95million), plus 2million euros (£1.7m) in add-ons.

John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: “Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands.

“We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead.

“Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club.”