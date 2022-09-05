Manchester United and Marcus Rashford reborn to lay down another marker

Maybe Manchester United have a new star forward. Or two. Antony, the £85 million (€98m) arrival from Ajax, scored on his debut and celebrated with magnificent exuberance – with even substitute Cristiano Ronaldo standing to applaud the arrival of a flamboyant new showman.

But in the end, this potentially momentous victory was all about Marcus Rashford. It was also about the sharp combination play of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen and Arsenal’s wastefulness (and mental fragility?) despite dominating for long periods – and the sense of injustice they felt over a Var call which ruled out what would have been the opening goal.

But ultimately it was about Rashford as United gained their fourth successive Premier League win and made a statement – as they had against Liverpool. Arsenal stay top, by a point, but this was a sobering jolt as their run of five straight league wins came to a juddering halt in their first big test.

They will clearly hope it is just a minor setback, although there was much for Mikel Arteta to contemplate after his team lost their way in the second half, having played by far the better football, leaving themselves open to accusations of naivety. Injury was added to the insult with substitute Emile Smith Rowe pulling up in distress during the post-match warm-down.

And Arteta must ask himself whether he got his substitutions wrong – with a triple change leading to his team losing their shape at 2-1 down.

But where has this Rashford been? Two goals and an assist – for the first time in almost two years – and an energetic performance of aggressive, positive front-running as he led the attack, felt like a throwback as the 24-year-old took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Rashford will argue that this is the first time in two, maybe even three years, that he has been injury-free (he has three goals already this campaign, having scored four all last season) and he certainly looks liberated, with Erik ten Hag reaping the benefit, even if this incarnation of United is emphatically a defence-first, counter-attacking side.

United ceded 61pc possession, with Arsenal also having more shots and corners and 47 touches in their opponents’ penalty area. United had just 17 but crucially, at times, looked unstoppable as they broke devastatingly.

The United manager also got an immediate dividend from Antony, who arrived last week. The 22-year-old Brazilian lasted just under an hour and when he scored his goal there was an array of wild celebrations: he violently smacked the badge on his shirt; he kissed it; he stuck the ball up his shirt; he sucked his thumb and he winked at the camera.

Whisper it, but it was a little like early Ronaldo – who eventually replaced him – with a little showboating, a few step-overs and some spiky reactions.

It all added up to a memorable encounter, probably the first time in more than a dozen years that this fixture appeared to mean so much in the league.

Arteta strove to become the first Arsenal manager in 75 years to win the first six fixtures and Ten Hag intended to show United were becoming a viable threat. They are up to fifth, and it feels very different from those trauma-inducing losses to Brighton and Brentford that opened the campaign.

In a sign of how highly he regards him, Ten Hag had no qualms about thrusting Antony straight into his line-up.

Even before his goal there were flashes that this was a stage he would relish although when he did score, it owed much to an excellent advantage played by referee Paul Tierney.

On a weekend when the officials have been pilloried, Tierney deserves praise as he played on despite Gabriel’s lunge at Fernandes – who demanded the foul. Eriksen quickly found Jadon Sancho, who moved the ball on to Rashford. Oleksandr Zinchenko was sucked infield and Rashford threaded a pass through his legs and wide to Antony, who ran on to it and arced a first-time, left-foot shot around Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal will believe the opening goal should have come earlier when Martin Odegaard hustled Eriksen into losing possession and Bukayo Saka released Gabriel Martinelli, who was too quick for Diogo Dalot and finished with aplomb.

Tierney was urged to check the pitchside monitor by the Var, Lee Mason, and the “goal” was ruled out for a foul on Eriksen. Arteta claimed it was a soft decision and complained about a lack of consistency while Odegaard stated, “never a foul”.

Even so it looked like one – although not as much as an ugly, high challenge by Albert Lokonga on Fernandes which could have produced a red.

After conceding, it was all Arsenal: David de Gea did well to claw away a Martinelli header, Odegaard side-footed woefully across goal, Saka shot wide and then his cross bounced off the top of the bar.

They deservedly drew level as United again lost the ball and Odegaard played yet another perceptive pass through the heart of their defence.

As Gabriel Jesus tried to reach it, Dalot got a foot in but the ball ran to Saka, who swept it low into the net. It looked like there would be only one winner, Arsenal, but then Rashford took over.

There felt like a shot of electricity as a sharp pass from Eriksen found Fernandes and an even better threaded ball through picked out Rashford’s clever run, as he sprinted between William Saliba and Ben White to collect possession and beat Ramsdale with a shot that deflected off White as he tried to block.

Arsenal appeared to panic as they chased the game and were wide open when Fernandes played the ball down the left-hand touchline and Eriksen ran free from deep.

Through on goal, he calmly squared to Rashford, who nimbly avoided another desperate attempt to block from White before finishing. It was emphatic.

As, ultimately, was the result. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd, 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]