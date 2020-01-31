Manchester United agree surprise loan deal for former Watford striker Odion Ighalo

Manchester United have agreed a deal that will bring former Watford striker Odion Ighalo to Old Trafford on a loan deal until the end of the season.

After United's move for Bournemouth striker Josh King failed to materialise on transfer deadline day, Shanghai Shenhua striker Ighalo emerged as a surprise target for United as they looked to bring in a striker.

Tottenham were also believed to be interested in a loan move from Ighalo, but the 30-year-old Nigerian international opted to complete a move to United.

Speaking about the loan deal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Odion is an experienced player. He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he's staying with us.

"A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here."

While there were suggestions that United may have an option to buy Ighalo after his loan spell expires, it appears this is just a short-term loan deal as United will eye up permanent deals for their chief transfer targets this summer.

Ighalo did not completed a medical with United ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline on Friday, loan signings do not need to undergo medicals and the striker is expected to fly from China to Manchester in the next 48 hours to meet up with his new team-mates.

Odion Ighalo is a surprise signing for Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

The striker grew up supporting United and his arrival will be a boost to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was eager to add a striker to his squad following an injury to leading scorer Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer had suggested earlier on Friday that he did not expect any more transfer activity after United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, but Ighalo's signing will give him an additional striking option in the second half of the season.

"It's a surprising signing, he's got nothing to lose," former United defender Jaap Stam told Sky Sports.

"No-one was expecting this. He can just go in there and do his thing. Hopefully he'll do well as we all want to see Manchester United back up there."

Former Ireland midfielder Keith Andrews played with Ighalo at Watford and suggested he is a surprise signing for United.

"I can't believe this has happened," said Andrews. "We know the desperation of United, but I thought this move was a red herring when I heard about it.

"He did well at Watford, but this is on a different stratosphere. To go to a club like Manchester United is something he couldn't dream about.

"He gives them an option up front. Will he be the answer for United? It remains to be seen as it is such a big leap from the level he has been playing at in China, but Solskjaer wanted a striker and he has got one."

Ighalo made a big impression after arriving at Watford in 2014, scoring 20 goals in his first season as he helped the club secure promotion from the Championship.

He also made his mark in his first season in the Premier League, but struggled after that before accepting a lucrative offer to join Chinese side Changchun Yata and then moving on to Shanghai Shenhua in 2018.

Ighalo may need time to build up his match fitness as the Chinese season has yet to start and he has not played a game since the 2019 season came to an end last November.

The PA news agency understands United are interested in another midfielder in the form of Jude Bellingham, but a deadline-day move for the 16-year-old Birmingham player did not materialise.

Arsenal were only other member of the Premier League's big six to make a significant signing, the Gunners bolstering their defence by signing Southampton's 28-year-old Portugal right-back Cedric Soares (below) on loan until the end of the season.

Cedric Soares will be out of contract at Southampton in the summer (Mark Kerton/PA)

Manchester City defender Angelino, who has made 12 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side in all competitions this season, has joined Bundesliga high-flyers RB Leipzig on loan. The German side have have the option to buy Angelino for €30m (£25.2million) in the summer.

Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard ruled out any further activity before the window shut at 11pm, while Real Madrid dismissed suggestions Gareth Bale could be set for a big-money return to Tottenham.

