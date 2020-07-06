Manchester City and Manchester United are set to fight it out for the same centre-backs this summer, as both have strong interest in Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Internazionale's Milan Skriniar.

City's need for a centre-half is greater, with Pep Guardiola and the hierarchy having made the position a priority this summer, after the problems encountered in the wake of Vincent Kompany's retirement.

Skriniar has been cited as a top target, although it is believed that Inter would be interested in a potential swap involving City striker Sergio Aguero.

The latter option could prove more attractive if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) uphold City's Champions League ban, and the club are forced to constrain their spending.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is meanwhile mulling over how best to use his budget, with United seeing how the market plays out before deciding on what to prioritise. Jadon Sancho has long been the number-one target, to also cover a desired signing at wing-forward, but they have also been ruminating on whether to also go for a striker, another central midfielder or a new central defender.

Solskjaer is increasingly seeing Mason Greenwood as a potential 20-goal-a-season forward, and ahead of time, which may well affect United's plans.

That would also make a move for a defender more likely. Koulibaly has long been at the top of United's list, which could well put them into a bidding war with City. The market has dropped a bit due to the Covid crisis, and Napoli are understood to expect any deal to be closer to £70m (€77m) rather than the £100m (€110m) they had anticipated a few months ago.

United have long had an interest in Skriniar, too, but Swansea City's Joe Rodon has been looked at as an option and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano is highly rated by the club.

