Here is how the players rated in today's Manchester Derby.

Here is how the players rated in today's Manchester Derby.

Manchester Derby player ratings: David Silva shines as Guardiola's men go 12 points clear of rivals

MANCHESTER CITY

EDERSON: An outstanding goalkeeper but lacked concentration here, misreading Romelu Lukaku's run and giving away a penalty that allowed United to pull one back. 5/10

KYLE WALKER: Kept Anthony Martial quiet on the left flank. Did not make as many attacking runs as usual. 6

JOHN STONES: Strong, cool and composed in the heart of defence alongside Aymeric Laporte. 7

AYERMIC LAPORTE: So superb in defence for City this season, he looked strong and steady once again. 7

BENJAMIN MENDY: Like Walker, not as much of an attacking proposition as usual but did his work diligently. 6

FERNANDINHO: Pulled the strings in midfield and worked tirelessly for the greater good. Disruptive without the ball and dangerous with it. 8

BERNARDO SILVA: Produced a lovely cross for the opening goal. Worked hard and showed flashes of quality. 8

DAVID SILVA: Showed some of the brilliant movement and vision, as well as cutting edge in front of goal, that is becoming increasingly prevalent. 8

RIYAD MAHREZ: Anonymous in a first half in which his best moment was forcing Luke Shaw into a booking. Did not do much better after the break. 5

RAHEEM STERLING: The fleet-footed forward panicked the visitors with his explosiveness but was unable to toast his new deal with a goal. 7

SERGIO AGUERO: Continued his love affair with the Manchester derby by netting his eighth goal in the encounter - a record haul alongside Wayne Rooney - shortly after the break. 7

SUBS

LEROY SANE (for Mahrez, 62): Should have done better with his shooting but proved a thorn in the side with his running. 7

ILKAY GUNDOGAN (for Aguero, 75): Gleefully turned home from close range to settle nerves. 7

PHIL FODEN (for David Silva, 90): No time to make an impact. 6

Read more here:

MANCHESTER UNITED

DAVID DE GEA: Arguably the world's best goalkeeper did not enjoy his finest afternoon. Among the issues was the second goal, when he could have done better after partly being to blame for losing the ball. 5

ASHLEY YOUNG: One of Jose Mourinho's most trusted lieutenants, the captain did a solid job despite appearing to be pinpointed early on. 6

VICTOR LINDELOF: Spoke ahead of the game about the tough ask City would pose but did a solid job in the circumstances. 7

CHRIS SMALLING: Did little wrong at the Etihad Stadium, where his goal secured April's 3-2 comeback win. But there was no such away joy here. 6

LUKE SHAW: Restricted in an attacking sense, he marshalled Mahrez well in the first half but will be frustrated by the opening goal. Picked up a booking that means he will miss United's next match. 6

NEMANJA MATIC: Not in the best of form right now and appeared to settle after early struggles, only to allow Gundogan in for the third. 5

ANDER HERRERA: Adds extra bite in midfield but was caught out by City's sharpness. 5

MAROUANE FELLAINI: Made his presence felt at Juventus and proved a handful in both boxes. Disciplined. 6

JESSE LINGARD: Poor display from the England attacking midfielder, whose inability to control a fizzing pass led to Aguero rifling home City's second. 4

ANTHONY MARTIAL: Guilty of cumbersome play when well placed in the first half, the rejuvenated attacker showed impressive composure to reduce the deficit from the spot. 6

MARCUS RASHFORD: Made runs that were not picked out with passes. Worked hard in attack. 6

SUBS:

ROMELU LUKAKU (for Lingard, 57): Made an immediate impact off the bench by winning the penalty converted by Martial. There was little else of note, though. 6

JUAN MATA (for Herrera, 73): Pulled United level in midweek, but the intelligent midfielder could not make the same impact here. 6

ALEXIS SANCHEZ (for Rashford, 73): Not the most popular figure at the Etihad Stadium after spurning their advances and did little to make the home side feel they were missing out. 5

Press Association