Manchester City’s titles will always be about finance, not fairytales

Eamonn Sweeney

Talking point

'A classless club run by classless people': Txiki Begiristain, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Ferran Soriano and Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, celebrate with the Premier League trophy. Photo: Getty Images Expand

'A classless club run by classless people': Txiki Begiristain, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Ferran Soriano and Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, celebrate with the Premier League trophy. Photo: Getty Images

Manchester City won the title race but Liverpool made it great.

Without Jurgen Klopp’s side the Premier League would be Ligue 1, a championship entirely dominated by a behemoth overpowering all opposition through financial might.

