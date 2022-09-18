| 9°C Dublin

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish lives up to expectations for once and revels as a pantomime villain

English midfielder turns his frustrations into quick-fire goal against Wolves

Manchester City's Erling Haaland hangs off the crossbar after scoring during the clash with Wolves. Photo: Reuters

Mike McGrath

With £100m invested in him, Jack Grealish has come to accept he will always have questions asked of his form. By his own standards, his form has dipped this season, but he wasted little time, just 55 seconds in fact, to return to where he wants to be.

It takes some doing to upstage Erling Haaland, who inevitably added a second goal, but Grealish revels in his role as pantomime villain. His every touch was jeered by Wolves supporters for his Aston Villa heritage and later for being victim to Nathan Collins’ kick to the chest that resulted in a red card.

