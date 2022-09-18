Manchester City’s Jack Grealish lives up to expectations for once and revels as a pantomime villain

With £100m invested in him, Jack Grealish has come to accept he will always have questions asked of his form. By his own standards, his form has dipped this season, but he wasted little time, just 55 seconds in fact, to return to where he wants to be.

It takes some doing to upstage Erling Haaland, who inevitably added a second goal, but Grealish revels in his role as pantomime villain. His every touch was jeered by Wolves supporters for his Aston Villa heritage and later for being victim to Nathan Collins’ kick to the chest that resulted in a red card.

Pep Guardiola had suggested the Premier League’s most expensive signing is not just at Manchester City for goals and assists, his point being that he draws fouls – or hair-pulling in the case of Atletico Madrid last season – and can drag defences out of shape.

Yet, this was a reminder of Grealish’s capabilities. With his confidence up, he glides past defenders and can be the focal point of City’s extraordinary forward line. His performance took City back to the top of the Premier League, at least until Arsenal play today.

“It was a long time coming and nice to get off the mark,” said Grealish. “Rightly so, people have been asking questions. I should be scoring more and getting more assists. I am always going to have people talking about me with the money that was spent on me, but, all my career, I haven’t scored enough goals. I do want to add that to my game.

“It is nice when Pep defends me. He has been brilliant with me. I probably have to thank him because he gave me the opportunity today after my performance on Wednesday because it probably wasn’t the best. I am thankful to him.”

His goal saw him finish off an attack assisted by Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgium playmaker started the original move. Phil Foden backheeled into his path and De Bruyne’s cross bypassed Haaland and found Grealish in front of goal, with his close-range finish going in off the post.

Grealish has been hampered by an injury picked up in the second game of the season, against Bournemouth, which ruled him out for a few weeks. He has not been happy with his comeback matches in the Champions League, but this match was the perfect way to play his way back to form.

“You pay a lot for a transfer, they have to do incredible things,” said Guardiola. “He has to be who he is, that is all. Good moments, bad moments everyone has. The important thing is ‘I am Jack Grealish, I play like I am. I go there with a good mentality and try to do the best for myself to help all of us’. That is all I want for him and everyone.”

After his opener, City were cruising after 16 minutes when Haaland scored, making him the first player to score in his first four away games in the Premier League. It is now more than a month since he failed to score in a match, and such is the ease and regularity of his scoring that it is now expected.

His 14th of the season, in just 10 appearances, was of his own making. As Wolves defenders backed away, he carried the ball towards the penalty and bobbled a shot accurately into the bottom corner.

Nobody can stop him at the moment, not even a BT Sport cameraman who tried to get close to the Norway striker at half-time and was given short shrift. As he celebrated his goal, he cupped his ear to the City fans and pointed in their direction.

“What a waste of money,” sang the Wolves fans when he trod on the ball later in the match. Even staring at defeat, they had a sense of humour. His record since leaving Red Bull Salzburg now stands at an incredible rate of 100 goals from 99 games.

Wolves’ hopes of a way back into the match were virtually ended with little over half an hour gone when Collins, although going for the ball, went studs-up into Grealish’s groin, infuriating the Wolves fans and leaving Collins exasperated. But it was a reckless challenge and VAR could not come to their aid.

Foden added the third goal in the second half, finishing from close range from De Bruyne’s cross after Haaland had got involved in build-up play rather than stay in the box as he normally does. It was Foden’s last action as Guardiola started saving legs, with the job already done.

Despite Haaland’s goal record, Guardiola believes all players should be contributing with goals. “We need players always when we arrive there, players have permission to open the door and go into the box,” he said. “Nobody is not allowed to do it there. Erling continues to score goals, that’s top. Julian (Alvarez) had a chance, that’s top. But the other ones need to have the desire, the hunger and the mentality to score goals as well.”

Wolves only have one victory this season, against Southampton, and despite looking comfortable on the ball, they lack a focal point to their attack and Diego Costa building up his match fitness cannot come quick enough. He has been training away from the first team to get up to speed and the international break should help him.

“He didn’t train with the team all week, so it will take time for him to be ready to compete at this level,” said Wolves manager Bruno Lage. “He is fit, he doesn’t have any problems, but he spent a long time without playing, but this week, he didn’t spend any time training with the players.”