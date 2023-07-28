Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has joined Al-Ahli Saudi FC

Riyad Mahrez has completed his move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, the Premier League outfit have announced.

City agreed a fee understood to be worth up to £30million with Al-Ahli for the Algeria international last week.

Mahrez, 32, spent five years at the Etihad Stadium and helped the club win 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Mahrez told the treble winners’ website, mancity.com: “To play for Manchester City has been an honour and privilege.

“I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more.

“I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world.

“Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life.”