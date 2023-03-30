Manchester City v Liverpool: What time, TV channel and all you need to know

Pep Guardiola pits his wits once again with Jurgen Klopp

Manchester City can't afford to spill any milk now. They'll take heart from the old Bill Shankly saying: "The League is a marathon, not a sprint."

City are eight points behind the leaders, Arsenal. City have a game in hand. Liverpool's dip this season sees them out of the running for gold in the Premiership, Champions League and, even, the good old FA Cup.

Liverpool would love the season to be over now. To allow them to sit down for a full root and branch review. And to renew.

At the old Maine Road, Bob Paisley's Liverpool used to pass City off the park. But now the modern-day City are keeping the ball like Barcelona did under Pep.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium (12.30pm).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on BT Sport.

What the coaches say:

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): "We are a bit behind Arsenal, but, as everyone knows, anything can happen in football. We are still involved in three competitions, and we'll keep working away."

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool): "We face City now. And then Chelsea and Arsenal. Those three games will tell us a lot about ourselves, and they'll define what we can get out of the rest of the season."

Prediction

Manchester City 2 Liverpool 0