Manchester City v Arsenal: What time, what channel and everything you need to know

THE big one. There's still a few fences to go, but this has six-pointer, and more, written all over it. Arsenal top the Premier League table, five points ahead of City, who have played two games less.

The momentum is with City. They swept into the FA Cup final on Saturday, ensuring the first-ever all Manchester final.

They are in the semi-final of the Champions League, where Real Madrid await. They have been in terrific form in the Premier League. They have home advantage and they possess the business end-of-the-season experience.

Arsenal have taken some recent stumbles. Two-up against Liverpool at Anfield. It ended 2-2. Two-up at West Ham. It finished 2-2. And last Friday, they had to score two late goals to scramble a 3-3 draw against bottom-placed team, Southampton, at the Emirates.

Before those three matches, Arsenal were sprinting. Many saw their exit from the Europa League as a blessing. Stating that losing their last 16 tie to Sporting Lisbon on penalties could help them fully focus on the big prize.

It's a prize Arsenal haven't welcomed since Arsene Wenger brought it back to Highbury in 2004. Arsenal's incredible Invincibles, who won the League by eleven points, and without losing a game.

As Bill Shankly always said: "The League is a marathon, not a sprint." In the race, Arsenal have now hit their wall.

City look to be pacing themselves well, even though they have three balls in the air. They are playing with confidence. With all the swagger of a Jack Grealish. Back in February, City defeated Arsenal at the Emirates, 3-1.

It's Pep Guardiola against Mikel Arteta. The master and the student. Pep's pupil has done a cracking job at Arsenal. A win here for the Gunners, even a draw, would keep the ball bouncing. A City victory could mean game, set and title.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium (8.0).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on BT Sport 1.

What the coaches say:

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): "This is a Cup final. We are playing the best team in England, so far. They are five points ahead of us. It's a massive game for us. This is an opportunity, and we want to take it. We'll need the incredible noise of our fans, from the first to the last minute. We have good momentum. Arsenal have drawn their last three matches, but we know how hard it is to play against them."

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): "It's about playing the game, not the occasion. People say that City are now the favourites for the title. We can't control how people think. Our focus is on how we can go to Manchester and beat City. It's about having belief in ourselves. The players showed such a great response in coming back against the odds against Southampton. They want this so much. It's a joy to coach them. And to be part of this club."

Predicted score

Manchester City 1

Arsenal 0

Talking points

Can Arsenal halt the City charge?

Arsenal have led the way for most of the season but it is City that now have the momentum. The Londoners’ advantage has been eroded after three successive draws while City have hit form. Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing side have won 11 of their past 12 games, putting their inconsistency of earlier in the season firmly behind them.

Victory on Wednesday would undoubtedly give City the upper hand and, with all their experience of finishing seasons strongly, the signs could be ominous for Arsenal. It does seem that the London club will need to win to have any hope of realising their dream.

No sign of City fatigue

With City chasing glory in three competitions and the fixtures mounting up, Arsenal may have been hoping they would be feeling the strain. Unfortunately for the Gunners, there are few signs of it.

Guardiola did cite tiredness as he made six changes for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United, but such was the ease of their 3-0 victory with Riyad Mahrez coming into the side to score a hat-trick, it was clear there are no serious issues there. Nor does the pressure seem to be bothering them.

Arsenal, by contrast, are facing this situation for the first time and, even without the distraction of other competitions, it is they that seem to be in need of a lift.

Injuries

City have a doubt over the in-form Nathan Ake but, after Phil Foden’s return at the weekend, they otherwise have a clean bill of health. In fact, from what could have been a difficult season with more World Cup call-ups than any other side, City have come through this campaign relatively unscathed so far.

Arsenal have had to deal with some significant injuries to key players this season and the current absence of William Saliba has been felt acutely. The defence has not been as solid without him over the past few weeks and manager Mikel Arteta will be anxious for his return.

Potential headline-makers

There are a number of potentially interesting stories waiting to be written. Most of City’s headlines this season have been generated by the remarkable Erling Haaland and the prolific Norwegian stands on the brink of another couple of milestones.

Two more goals would not only see Haaland equal the Premier League record of 34 goals in a season, but also bring his overall tally for the campaign to 50.

In the Arsenal side, key players Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who were both let go by City last summer, will have the chance to upset their former team-mates.

Managers

Guardiola regularly heaps praise on his former assistant Arteta but the Gunners boss has struggled to get the better of his old boss.

The pair have met eight times in management with Guardiola winning seven. Two of his successes have come this season with City beating Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup at the Etihad in January and following up with a 3-1 Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium a few weeks later. Arteta’s only victory came in an FA Cup semi-final three years ago.