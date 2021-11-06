Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outside the stadium before the match

Manchester City players celebrate after Manchester United's Eric Bailly scores an own goal

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made three changes for Saturday’s derby clash with Manchester City.

Victor Lindelof returned from a knock to replace Raphael Varane in a back three, with Fred playing instead of the suspended Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood coming in for Marcus Rashford.

Kyle Walker was passed fit for City, who named record signing Jack Grealish on the bench.

Kevin De Bruyne returned to the starting line-up after being among the substitutes for the midweek win ove

City claimed the lead within seven minutes as Joao Cancelo whipped in a cross from the left and Eric Bailly sliced into his own net.

Bernardo Silva made it 2-0 to City on the stroke of half-time.

The Portuguese slid in to meet a Cancelo cross at the back post and squeeze the ball through the grasp of David De Gea, who had otherwise enjoyed a fine first half.

The Spaniard had earlier produced fine saves to deny Jesus and Cancelo as well as preventing another own goal from Lindelof.