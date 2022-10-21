Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sorry for Hillsborough and Heysel chants at Anfield – ‘if this happened’

Graffiti pictured in the concourse of the away end at Anfield, following the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City, which references the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters. Liverpool have issued a statement in which they said: " We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section. We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters". Picture date: Sunday October 16, 2022.

Liverpool fans celebrate at full time after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday October 16, 2022.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised following chants by the club’s fans referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies during last week’s defeat at Liverpool.

Liverpool expressed their disappointment over the conduct of City fans after the fiery Premier League clash at Anfield last Sunday.

As well as the chants, similarly themed graffiti was also daubed in a number of places on the concourse of the Anfield Road end stand.

Graffiti pictured in the concourse of the away end at Anfield, following the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City, which references the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters. Liverpool have issued a statement in which they said: " We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section. We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters". Picture date: Sunday October 16, 2022.

Graffiti pictured in the concourse of the away end at Anfield, following the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City, which references the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters. Liverpool have issued a statement in which they said: " We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section. We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters". Picture date: Sunday October 16, 2022.

With no official response from City in the days following the game, Guardiola became the first person from the club to speak publicly on the matter as he held a regular press conference on Friday.

He said: “I didn’t hear the chant. If it happened I’m so sorry. It doesn’t represent what we are as a team and a club – if this happened.

“But don’t worry, we can behave perfectly (after) our mistakes, without a problem.”

The chanting and vandalism was not the only unsavoury issue surrounding the game.

Liverpool fans celebrate at full time after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday October 16, 2022.

Liverpool fans celebrate at full time after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday October 16, 2022.

Coins were thrown at Guardiola during the match and the City bus was struck by a missile as it left Anfield.

City were also understood to believe some comments by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the game referencing the Manchester club’s wealth had needlessly inflamed tensions.

Asked if he felt the rivalry between the two clubs had become toxic, Guardiola said: “I don’t think so. From our side, I’m pretty sure of that.”