Manchester City making formal move for Declan Rice as Arsenal face £100m bidding war

Manchester City are readying a formal offer for West Ham captain Declan Rice as the race to land the midfielder heats up.

The Premier League champions view Rice as a “strong option” this summer and are now set to make their move and challenge rivals Arsenal for his signature.

City’s desire to sign another midfielder has increased with the departure of captain Ilkay Gundogan, who is leaving for Barcelona on a free transfer.

Arsenal have been the frontrunners in the race for Rice and have so far had two bids rejected by West Ham, who want £100million for the England international. Arsenal’s second bid, a club-record offer worth £75m plus £15m in add-ons, was rejected earlier this week.

Arsenal regard Rice as their top transfer target this summer and are hoping to rebuild their midfield around the 24-year-old, who has been aware of the club’s interest for months. A third offer from Mikel Arteta’s side is expected.

Rice’s personal preference could prove decisive in the contest to sign him, and Arsenal have been confident this summer he wants to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

The prospect of playing under Pep Guardiola for City could yet change that, however, and the Treble winners have the financial firepower to meet West Ham’s demands.

Manchester United are also considering rivalling Arsenal for Rice’s signature by proposing a deal that could involve Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay.

City’s willingness to formalise interest in Rice comes after their Treble winning captain Gundogan rebuffed the offer of a new deal to join Barcelona. The European champions have already agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Croatia international Mateo Kovacic for £30m but want another top midfielder.

Rice would likely play as one of two midfield pivots in Guardiola’s 3-2-4-1 system and Kovacic further ahead as a No. 8 option, but the fact both players are extremely versatile is also thought to appeal greatly to City.

If City were to win the race for Rice, it would raise more questions over the future of Kalvin Phillips. The England international has made it clear that he wants to stay at the club, but he would likely fall further down the pecking order if Rice joined Kovacic in signing for the champions.

There are also doubts about the future of City’s Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is attracting strong interest from Saudi Arabia and Paris Saint-Germain.