Manchester City make their move for Declan Rice with big opening offer

West Ham ace is reported to favour a move to Arsenal but switch to champions may be his only option

Arsenal appeared to have a clear path to sign West Ham skipper Declan Rice this summer, but now they are up against the one club they may struggle to compete with.

Manchester City beat Arsenal to the Premier League title last season and now they are aiming to hijack their bid to sign Rice.

Sources close to Rice have suggested in recent days that he favours a move to Arsenal over City, as the Gunners have given the player assurances that he will be a key player in their set-up under boss Mikel Arteta.

Rice may also have looked at the experiences of his England team-mates Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips at City, with both players taking time to settle and find their feet in the City set-up under boss Pep Guardiola.

It’s been reported that City have now made an initial offer that is worth £90million to West Ham, with this deal likely to be defined by the add-ons that will make up the deal.

West Ham have made it clear that they are keen to secure a deal worth in excess of £100million for Rice, but they have suggested they would accept a lower fee if a player was included in part exchange.

While Rice may be tempted by a move to West Ham’s London rivals Arsenal, this transfer will be decided by the bidding war that is now underway between the two clubs.

The Hammers will eventually settle on a fee for their skipper and at that point, Rice may only have one club to sign for.

With City’s spending power giving them an advantage over Arsenal, the Gunners will have to match their rival’s financial offer to West Ham if they are to get their chief transfer target.