Manchester City make complaint to Liverpool over alleged fan spitting incident

Manchester City have made a complaint to Liverpool after alleging a fan spat at their backroom staff during the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Manager Pep Guardiola said he was not aware of the incident at the time but was subsequently notified and he is confident the host club will take the necessary action.

“I don’t know what happened. I heard something from the crowd, saying something not nice to my staff, but I don’t know exactly, I didn’t see the images.

“I’m pretty sure if it happened, what people told me, Liverpool FC will take measures about this person. Liverpool is much, much greater than this behaviour.

“The same as what happened when we came here and they destroyed our bus – it is certain people, not just Liverpool FC. It is always a pleasure to come to this stadium.”

It is understood Liverpool are investigating the incident and are looking at CCTV footage from that area of the ground.