Manchester City got their title mojo back with Pep Guardiola's tweaking and superb man-management 

Richard Dunne

Manchester City fans celebrated the club&rsquo;s Premier League triumph at the Etihad Stadium (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

After they drew at home to West Brom in December, Pep Guardiola came out and said that he didn’t like the team, didn’t like what City had become.

And he started to change it into a side that was more what he wanted. That team has now won the Premier League and also made the Champions League final.

