Manchester City confirm three more positive tests for coronavirus

Manchester City have confirmed two more players and a member of staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

Back-up goalkeeper Scott Carson and 18-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer are the latest members of the squad affected by the recent Covid-19 outbreak at the club and will now isolate.

They take the number of City players to have tested positive since Christmas Day to eight.

NEWS | We can confirm that Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5rehttps://t.co/HlU0alDdjW — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 6, 2021

A statement from the club read: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one member of staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

“Everyone at the club wishes Scott, Cole and all of our other colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”

With first-choice goalkeeper Ederson being one of the other players already isolating, news of veteran Carson’s positive test leaves City short of options in that position for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final at Manchester United.

Zack Steffen is set to play again after featuring in Sunday’s victory at Chelsea with 18-year-old James Trafford, who has been involved in a Champions League squad this season, possibly coming onto the bench.

The Covid-19 outbreak at City forced the postponement of their Premier League game at Everton on December 28 and left them without six players at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

As well as Ederson, Ferran Torres, Tommy Doyle and Eric Garcia are the other players currently isolating. Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus, who tested positive on Christmas Day, have now completed their quarantine.

Sky Bet League One club Shrewsbury and League Two pair Salford and Port Vale have also confirmed positive test results following mandatory EFL testing.

The Shrews announced “several members of the Town squad and first-team staff” had tested positive.

One member of Salford’s first team and a development-squad player have Covid-19, while the Valiants did not provide details on their one positive result.

