Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player," City said.

City did not provide financial details of the deal but it has been claimed Haaland is set to sign a five-year contract to move to the Etihad Stadium for the start of next season after City formally triggered his £63million release clause.

The 21-year-old Norway striker's value has skyrocketed thanks to his prolific form at Dortmund after joining them from Austrian side Salzburg two years ago.

Haaland scored 41 goals in as many games in all competitions last season.

Earlier today, City boss Pep Guardiola appeared to confirm the club was close to a deal for Haaland, saying: "Everybody knows the situation.

"I shouldn’t talk because I don’t like to talk about the future or next season. Borussia Dortmund and Man City told me I’m not allowed to say anything until it’s completely done.”

Guardiola added: “I’d love to talk but they tell me don’t say anything until (after) the legal actions. We’ll have time to talk, not because I don’t want to.”