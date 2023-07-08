Man Utd identify David de Gea replacement as Inter Milan hold out for €55m deal

Manchester United are ready to step up their attempts to land Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and reunite him with Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag worked with Onana at Ajax and is his first choice to succeed David De Gea as his No 1, with his club looking for €55.5 million for the 27-year-old.

There has been no agreement between the clubs despite United’s clear interest in the former Cameroon international. Initial discussions mean the deal needs to be negotiated for Onana to move to the Premier League.

United are said to be at €40 million with their opening valuations but are still firmly in the race for the goalkeeper who reached the Champions League semi-final with Ajax under Ten Hag. There is also interest from the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta confirmed United’s interest at the weekend and was braced for a bid.