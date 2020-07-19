Man United's three Ferraris could bring Red Devils back to the top table

MANCHESTER UNITED, reborn as a speed-of-light fireball, might legitimately borrow the Prancing Horse that acts as the iconic symbol of another of sport’s crimson-liveried aristocratic houses.

Emerging from lockdown as if from the Silverstone grid, a cannonade of mind-blowing acceleration, United’s pedal-to-the-metal attackers are the Premier League’s flaming Ferraris.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood purr as if the turbines beneath their sleek bonnets are fine-tuned at the Italian F1 patrician’s Maranello base.

Watching them blaze like comets across the night sky, dizzied by their elite Olympic sprinters’ torque, Sky’s Gary Neville was last week moved to breathlessly gasp: “Which of those flyers is the fastest, does anybody know?”

Neville might as well have asked which of a trio of destructive Texas twisters, raging at ferocious velocity across the panhandle, was the finest meteorological wonder.

Don DeLillo, the American author, perfectly describes the intoxicating nature of a human with bullet-train velocity.

“Speed,” he writes in End Zone, his riveting novel set in the world of college gridiron “is the last excitement left. The one thing we haven’t used up, still naked in its potential.”

Critically, since football’s restart, United’s strike force have transformed sonic-boom potential into a sustained medley of hypersonic achievement.

In their last 11 league games, United have accumulated 27 points to Liverpool’s 20 and Manchester City’s 24.

Unsheathing the Grim Reaper’s scythe, as poisonous as snake venom, the Martial, Marcus, Mason combo have combined for 12 goals in their last six EPL games.

Martial, in the past a poster-boy for the apathetic underachiever, has morphed into a cold-eyed, remorseless Everglades alligator closing in on its doomed prey.

Rashford, lauded for his statesmanlike devouring of Boris Johnson’s heartless Tory coronavirus response, has carried that elevated presence to his more familiar workstation.

Greenwood buds with the potential of a young flower poised to blossom into a botanic wonder.

Now, here’s the real dopamine surge for Stretford Enders: Martial is 24, Rashford, 22, Greenwood, just 18.

Their age profile is that of unpolished diamonds, yet, already, they are dazzling like priceless treasures.

United are a force transformed: Ole’s going-nowhere, adrift in the Doldrums Corridor pre-Christmas deadbeats morphing into a Ferguson-era throwback, a compelling, brightly-burning football Death Star.

The catalyst was the January arrival of Bruno Fernandes, offering Old Trafford its most cathartic, reframing one-man surge of electricity since Eric Cantona starched his collars and sashayed into Manchester almost three decades ago.

Fernandes provided a limping, pedestrian midfield with a galvanising spark plug: He scored, he assisted, he oozed certainty. Overnight, the ball was moving forward at pace rather than in sideways, snooze-mode.

Add to that the June return of Paul Pogba ­­– still flawed, inclined to maddening lapses of concentration, but hugely athletic and technically gifted – and, at last, United found themselves a supply line fit for purpose.

One that could light the fuse on those flaming Ferraris.

Ghostly and silent and deserted under Covid-19 restrictions, the Theatre of Dreams is still somehow more atmospheric than at any time during the funereal, tranquillizing and anti-football Mourinho, Van Gaal and Moyes eras.

United, like today’s FA Cup semi-final opponents Chelsea, are reminiscent of a leviathan creature stirring from a long hibernation, intent on marking out its kingdom.

Solskjaer’s team are unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions, stretching back to January. Nine times in those 19 fixtures, they have scored three or more goals; on three occasions they finished with five, once they hit six.

In a run that began in February with a successful raid of Stamford Bridge and which includes wins over Chelsea and Manchester City, United have begun to reassert the credentials that were their calling card under Ferguson.

If Jurgen Klopp’s side inevitably lost a little of their edge once the title was secured, the respective 11-game points totals of the old warring tribes of the North West speak of United’s steep recent upgrade.

Over the coming days, the Manchester princes compete for two pieces of silverware (FA Cup and Europa League) and the even bigger prize of Champions League qualification.

A top-four finish, a trophy, the likely imminent arrival of Jordan Sancho as the first in a small but elite conveyor belt of new recruits, all contribute to the surge of hope that a new beginning is imminent for the 20-time champions.

And so the feeling grows that, seven years after their old Scottish laird abdicated, Old Trafford’s empire might at last be ready to strike back against Anfield and The Etihad.

Chelsea could yet join that conversation, smashing the received wisdom of a twin-superpower duopoly, the one that has Klopp and Pep Guardiola leading rival untouchable forces.

That Frank Lampard’s youthful side have prospered despite last summer’s potentially catastrophic loss of Eden Hazard is promising; that Roman Abramovich appears reanimated and once more inclined to open his wallet is a more substantial boon.

Chelsea have stolen a march with their recruitment for the already approaching new season.

Timo Werner’s 34 goals in 45 appearances for Leipzig and Germany this season made him among the most coveted predators in world football. At 24, he perfectly fits the profile of Lampard’s ambitious reconstruct.

Hakim Ziyech, the winger taken from Ajax, lit up the Champions League last season, a D’Artagnan of the tramlines as the Dutch side swashbuckled their way to the semi-finals.

United and Chelsea, sovereign and certain of their destiny, claimed 18 of the first 25 Premier League titles. Powered by the sheer force of Alex Ferguson’s personality, 13 of those pennants were seized by the Old Trafford Supremacy.

On Wembley’s grand old stage today, football will cup its ear for confirmation of recent evidence that the Ferrari roar has returned to the Manchester engine.