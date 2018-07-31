Javier Ribalta has been confirmed as Zenit St Petersburg's sporting director after a year as Manchester United's chief scout.

Man United's chief scout leaves for Zenit Saint Petersburg just 13 months after joining the club

The 37-year-old moved to Old Trafford last summer after impressing with his work during a five-year stint at Juventus.

Ribalta worked alongside chief scouts Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout at United, but he has now moved onto Russia to join giants Zenit.

"I've been working in football for many years and spent a long time at Juventus and have worked with other Italian clubs, Novara and Torino," Ribalta said.

"I also spent last year at Manchester United, after many years at Juventus I decided to go there for a challenge.

"When this proposal from Zenit came I have no doubts, because Zenit is really a very big name and a very large club."

Zenit president Sergey Fursenko added: "There has never been such an expert at Zenit before and we are glad that Javier Ribalta has joined our club.

"We always set ourselves the highest goals and in order to implement them we needed such an expert."

