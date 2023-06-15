Man United’s Aviva Stadium clash against Athletic Bilbao sells out

Manchester United’s Aviva Stadium friendly against Athletic Bilbao in August has sold out within hours this afternoon.

Tickets for the pre-season friendly went on general sale at noon today but have now sold out, leaving many United fans hoping to attend the August 6 clash disappointed.

Lansdowne Road will now play host to a capacity crowd of 51,700 as Erik ten Hag's side return to Dublin for the first time since 2017. That friendly against Sampdoria was also a sell-out, as United won 2-1 thanks to goals from Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

United last faced La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in 2012, as Alex Ferguson’s side were defeated 5-3 on aggregate in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Former Ireland and United defender Denis Iwrin was at Lansdowne Road earlier this week to help launch the friendly, which will be the third time United will have played at the Aviva.

“Manchester United has strong links to Ireland through a great roster of past players that has also represented the national team, so the prospect of this friendly against Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium is hugely exciting,” said the Corkman.

“The team has always attracted huge support in Ireland and so playing this match in Dublin will I’m sure make it an even more special occasion for the players and fans alike."