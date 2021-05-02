Man United vs Liverpool delayed as fans stage anti-Glazer protest on Old Trafford pitch

Manchester United fans protest against their owners before the Manchester United v Liverpool Premier League match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Manchester United fans protesting against the club’s ownership took to the Old Trafford pitch this afternoon.

Hundreds of fans invaded the pitch ahead of the Premier League contest against Liverpool.

United supporters were expressing their anger following plans backed by the Glazer family to join a proposed European Super League, which collapsed soon after.

The plans added to years of discontent and protests from supporters following the controversial takeover by the Glazers in 2005.

Outside the ground, large numbers of supporters were also protesting.

A protest was planned outside the ground at 2pm, with fans congregating at least an hour before.

It is believed those who gained access to the ground did so via the Munich Tunnel, after pushing down barriers, despite the attempts of security guards to prevent that happening.

A large number of fans ran back out of the stadium complex at around 2.20pm.

It was not clear whether the incident would affect the proposed kick-off time of 4.30pm.

A Liverpool win would hand the Premier League title to United’s neighbours, Manchester City.

It's understood a meeting is currently ongoing to establish what happened, with the stadium locked down.

A full sweep of the stadium was understood to be needed, with damage to the pitch.

One of the fans who made it on to the Old Trafford pitch, who gave his name only as Ryan, said the protest had achieved its goal of causing disruption.

He told the PA news agency: “The protest went better than expected.

“The whole idea of the protest was to cause disruption and I believe that’s what’s been achieved. The atmosphere was unreal, I myself have spent my life idolising this club and to watch how the Glazers have used the club has angered and disappointed me.

“The scenes on the pitch were unreal, we achieved what we needed to and took it further by making it on to the pitch. Do I agree with causing damage? Absolutely not but what do Manchester United really expect, they have been told for years.”

Former United defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports News: “There’s huge discontent. They’re basically saying enough is enough.

“The Glazer family have been resilient and stubborn for many years. I think they’re struggling for many, many years to meet the financial demands this club needs and have done for some time.

“This stadium, if you go behind the scenes, is rusty and rotting. The training ground is probably not even in the top five in this country.

“They haven’t got to a Champions League semi-final for 10 years and haven’t won the league for eight. The land around the ground is undeveloped, dormant and derelict when every other club seems to be developing their facilities and their fan experiences.

“The Glazer family are struggling to meet the financial requirements and the fans are saying the time is up.

“They’re going to make a fortune if they sell this football club. If they were to put it up for sale now I think the time would be right and it’d be the honourable thing to do.”

PA Media