Man United preparing raid for Spurs star Christian Eriksen ahead of transfer deadline

The window to sign players closes at 5pm the day before the new season begins, with Liverpool's fixture with Norwich marking the start of the latest Premier League campaign on Friday.

Man United are still hoping to sign reinforcements as they target a return to the top four after missing out last season. According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils are making a late charge to try and sign Denmark star Eriksen, who was instrumental in Spurs advancing to the Champions League final in June.

However, the 27-year-old has just one year left on his current deal, and Spurs are reportedly considering letting him leave as they look to rebuild their squad.

Eriksen has been one of the best players in the Premier League since arriving from Ajax in 2013, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year following the 2017/18 season.

Eriksen has also been a thorn in Ireland's side over the years, destroying the Boys in Green at the Aviva Stadium in a World Cup playoff in 2017.

