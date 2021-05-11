| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Man United plead for calm as fans plan further protests

Extra security measures put in place around Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Marco Iacobucci/PA Expand

Close

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Marco Iacobucci/PA

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Marco Iacobucci/PA

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Marco Iacobucci/PA

Ian Whittell

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for calm as Manchester United officials strengthened security at Old Trafford in readiness for more supporter protests against the club owners.

United play Leicester tonight before facing Liverpool on Thursday in a game rearranged after fans broke into the stadium and forced a postponement nine days ago.

Privacy