Man United make contact with Atletico Madrid over surprise move for top centre back

Jose Mourinho could yet get his wish of signing a new defender as Man United make contact with Atletico Madrid over a deadline day move for Diego Godin.

Jose Mourinho could yet get his wish of signing a new defender as Man United make contact with Atletico Madrid over a deadline day move for Diego Godin.

The Uruguayan centre back has been vital to Atletico's success under Diego Simeone, developing into one of the game's most formidable defenders. His capture would represent a significant boost for the Red Devils ahead of the new season, after Man United boss Mourinho admitted this morning that it was unlikely the club would bring in any new players.

Sky Sports are reporting that Man United have approached the Spanish side about signing the highly rated Godin, after deals for Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld failed to get over the line.

The 32-year-old has won the Spanish league and appeared in two Champions League finals with Atletico, while he has also played in three World Cups with Uruguay.

Online Editors