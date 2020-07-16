Man United keep pressure on top four with crucial three points at Crystal Palace

Manchester United kept the pressure on Leicester and Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification with a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw Marcus Rashford open the scoring in first-half stoppage time before Anthony Martial wrapped up the win with 12 minutes left in south London.

The Red Devils are now back level on points with Leicester and a point behind Chelsea before facing the Blues in an FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Palace pushed the visitors hard and would have been left frustrated after Wilfried Zaha was denied a penalty by the video assistant referee, while Jordan Ayew also had a goal disallowed for offside.

United were without left-backs Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams, which opened the door for Timothy Fosu-Mensah to make a rare start.

It was the defender's first appearance for the Red Devils in 1,152 days and coincidentally his last outing also came at Selhurst Park back on May 2017.

Palace had lost their past five games, but they showed intent from the off with Zaha forcing former team-mate David De Gea into a save inside 90 seconds.

United's best chances of the opening exchanges were from corners, but Harry Maguire was not able to direct his efforts on target.

A flurry of opportunities occurred after the drinks break, with Zaha heading over from James McArthur's cross before Mason Greenwood scuffed wide from 12 yards after he had been found by fellow attacker Martial.

Bruno Fernandes picked out Maguire from a corner with 39 played, but the England international headed wide after again getting the better of marker Mamadou Sakho.

Palace hit back and top goalscorer Jordan Ayew stung the palms of De Gea before the Eagles wanted a penalty a minute before half-time when Zaha tangled with Victor Lindelof after a superb run.

Referee Graham Scott waved away appeals while VAR's Simon Hooper adjudged the Swede to have got a touch on the ball and the host were left even more frustrated when United opened the scoring in the first minute of stoppage time.

Fernandes and Martial combined before the former found Rashford, who coolly cut back to get away from Patrick Van Aanholt and calmly slotted past Vicente Guaita to make it two in two after his strike against Southampton.

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic tested De Gea from a free-kick at the end of the half and 10 minutes into the second period the hosts thought they had levelled.

A stray pass from Fernandes allowed the south Londoners to win back possession. Zaha was found on the left and worked a yard of space against former team-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka and picked out Ayew at the back post.

The Ghanaian slide home to cue celebrations, but they were cut short after VAR decided the forward was offside by the finest of margins.

Rashford missed the chance to make it 2-0 in the 62nd minute when he fired straight at Guaita before Solskjaer introduced Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard.

Hodgson's side continued to ask questions and Jeffrey Schlupp was called upon with 18 minutes left and rifled wide from range on his first appearance since December 7.

A second goal was forthcoming in the 78th minute and it went to United as Martial made the three points safe.

Rashford spun away from several opponents by the halfway line and was able to lay a pass into the path of Martial, who drilled into the corner for his 22nd of the season.

Van Aanholt suffered an injury in the aftermath of the goal and had to leave the pitch on a stretcher which forced 11 minutes of stoppage time, but there was no way back for Palace and they suffered a sixth straight defeat.

Meanwhile, Danny Ings struck his 20th Premier League goal of the season as Southampton fought back to secure a 1-1 draw which almost certainly guarantees safety for Brighton.

In-form Ings calmly rolled home in the 66th minute to deservedly prevent Saints slipping to a club-record 11th home league defeat of a tumultuous campaign.

South coast rivals Albion, who moved six points clear of the relegation zone with only two fixtures remaining, led at St Mary's courtesy of Neal Maupay's first-half strike.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's mid-table hosts had taken 11 points from 18 since football resumed ahead of kick-off but were guilty of a limp first-half display.

They improved considerably after the restart and were unfortunate not to win having struck the woodwork either side of the leveller through Ings and Jannik Vestergaard.

Saints were afforded 48 hours less to prepare for this match than their opponents after snatching a 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Monday evening.

Striker Michael Obafemi, who grabbed the late equaliser at Old Trafford, was rewarded with a recall, while Hasenhuttl's six changes also included a Premier League debut for 20-year-old left-back Jake Vokins.

Albion were looking to bounce back from successive home defeats to Manchester City and champions Liverpool and banish any lingering relegation doubts.

Veteran Glenn Murray was handed a rare start for the visitors, while top scorer Maupay also returned as part of six alterations made by Graham Potter following the 5-0 thrashing by Pep Guardiola's City.

The recalled strikers combined to devastating effect for a simple early opener.

Tariq Lamptey's throw-in from the right was flicked on by the unmarked Murray, allowing Frenchman Maupay time and space to drill home left-footed and claim his 10th goal of the season.

Maupay's strike meant he became only the second Brighton player after 36-year-old Murray to reach double figures in a Premier League season.

Southampton had earlier threatened when makeshift right-back Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg stung the palms of Mathew Ryan after engineering a clear sight of goal.

Denmark international Hojbjerg, who has expressed a desire to leave Saints, later escaped half-hearted Brighton appeals for a penalty after his challenge led to Maupay going to ground.

Saints were far from their fluent best in a disappointing first half and were correctly denied a 39th-minute leveller.

Lamptey's blushes were spared by an offside flag after he inadvertently turned the ball into his own net having seen Ings' initial effort diverted onto the crossbar by keeper Ryan.

Hasenhuttl reacted to the below-par display by bringing on Che Adams and Kyle Walker-Peters at half-time.

His side began brightly in the second period, with league debutant Vokins flashing a low drive from distance marginally wide.

Ings was then unfortunate to curl against the right post from the edge of the box before substitute Adams' follow-up attempt was superbly blocked on the line by Brighton captain Lewis Dunk.

Southampton's pressure eventually paid off with 24 minutes to go.

Ings, who remains with an outside chance of claiming the Golden Boot, was sent scampering away by Nathan Redmond's through ball and he calmly drew Ryan before slotting into the bottom right corner.

The Seagulls were then indebted to keeper Ryan when he somehow got fingertips to a thunderous 25-yard strike from Vestergaard to turn it on to the underside of the crossbar.

It was all Southampton but Brighton substitute Yves Bissouma squandered an excellent chance to restore the visitors' advantage against the run of play.

Albion dug in during six minutes of added time to make it six away games without defeat and, but for a remarkable goal difference swing, will be playing top-flight football for a fourth successive season.

PA Media