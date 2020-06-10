Man United edging closer to blockbuster move for Jadon Sancho as tensions grow with Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has been a key player for Borussia Dortmund for the last three seasons. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund appear to be losing their battle to keep Jadon Sancho, with the England midfielder seemingly intent on a move back to his homeland this summer.

Despite a challenging financial climate as the game comes to terms with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for 20-year-old Sancho.

Now a detailed report in German newspaper Bild claims Dortmund are facing an uphill battle to keep hold of Sancho, as they suggest Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign one of the most coveted players in European football.

While his valuation may exceed the £89m club record fee United paid to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, Sancho's eagerness to return to England could still see this move proceed this summer.

Former Manchester City academy graduate moved to Dortmund for a fee of around £8million in August 2017 and has made a huge impact in the Bundesliga, scoring 17 league goals so far this season and also contributing a host of assists during his three seasons in Dortmund's first team.

Yet club officials have expressed disappointment at Sancho's attitude in recent weeks, with his unsanctioned trip back to England during the Covid-19 lockdown coupled with a fine he was handed last week after it emerged he had had a haircut in his home, inspiring the player to suggest his punishment was 'a joke'.

Those incidents inspired Dortmund midfielder Emre Can to publicly criticise his youthful team-mate, as he suggested Sancho needed to 'grow up'.

"Jadon needs a little guidance," Can told Sky Germany. "He's a great boy, also off the pitch. It's true that I get along very well with him.

"He just has to be a little bit smarter about these things. Everyone needs a hairdresser. He needs to grow up. He can't afford to make mistakes like that in the future.

"We as a team are also responsible. We are not annoyed by him. We know that he has to be more disciplined in some things. But he knows that too.

"I don't think he does this on purpose to create a scandal. Maybe he doesn't realise it, maybe he trusts too many people in some things. He needs people to guide him. That's where the environment is very important."

With Sancho appearing to have stretched the patience of Dortmund to breaking point with his latest off-field indiscretions, it may now fall to United or Chelsea to offer him a route back to England this summer.

Sancho's transfer is likely to be the most expensive in an off-season that is certain to highlight the lack of financial power for many of the top clubs, with United and Chelsea among a handful of clubs that could still consider a deal of this magnitude in the coming weeks.

Online Editors