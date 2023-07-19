Man United edge closer to Rasmus Hojlund signing amid advanced talks with Atalanta

Manchester United are in advanced talks with Atalanta over a deal for Rasmus Hojlund, with the Premier League club negotiating how much of the fee will be made up of add-ons.

United are getting closer to an agreement for the No 9, and initial expectations that the price could be as high as £80million have been tempered. There is now hope that a deal can be struck for around £60m.

That would bring a successful summer of recruitment in under budget and compliant with Financial Fair Play, with sales potentially allowing the purchase of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat in midfield. Contact has already been made there, and the basics of a deal have been set up.

United are now much more advanced in their talks with Hojlund, 20, who has agreed personal terms and is excited about the prospect of going to Old Trafford this summer. That does not necessarily mean the signing will be imminent, however, as the nature of negotiations over intricacies and terms is expected to take time. There is nevertheless an increasing confidence that the move will be completed.

Should it happen, Denmark international Hojlund would represent the first major striker to move this summer, in what is seen as the most competitive market of all.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 19th July