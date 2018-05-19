Man United dealt a blow as Romelu Lukaku loses battle to start FA Cup final
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has lost his battle to start the FA Cup final against his former club Chelsea, with Marcus Rashford taking his place in Jose Mourinho's line-up.
Lukaku has been battling to overcome an ankle problem and has sought medical advice in his native Belgium over the last two weeks in his battle to be fit for the biggest game of United's season.
Yet after Mourinho suggested he would make a last minute decision on whether to start his £75m striker at Wembley, Lukaku's place on the United bench was confirmed in a line-up that also features Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera.
Lukaku has been named on the bench and could have an impact if he was thrown into the game in the latter stages, with Juan Mata and Anthony Martial also on the United back-up list.
Olivier Giroud starts up front for Chelsea ahead of Alvaro Morata, as Blues boss Antonio Conte selected what may be his final team as the club's manager.
Thiabaut Courtois starts in goal, even though No.2 choice keeper Willy Caballero has played in each of Chelsea's game's on the road to the final.
#FaCupFinal team news— BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) May 19, 2018
3⃣ changes for #CFC from the semi-final - Courtois, Alonso and Bakayoko come in.
1⃣ change for #MUFC - Rashford starts. Lukaku on the bench.
https://t.co/vvpCfHqHZz pic.twitter.com/2fj5AVS2mj
Online Editors
