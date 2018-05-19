Man United dealt a blow as Romelu Lukaku loses battle to start FA Cup final

Lukaku has been battling to overcome an ankle problem and has sought medical advice in his native Belgium over the last two weeks in his battle to be fit for the biggest game of United's season.

Yet after Mourinho suggested he would make a last minute decision on whether to start his £75m striker at Wembley, Lukaku's place on the United bench was confirmed in a line-up that also features Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera.

Lukaku has been named on the bench and could have an impact if he was thrown into the game in the latter stages, with Juan Mata and Anthony Martial also on the United back-up list.